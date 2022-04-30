ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas State baseball falls to UTA in series opener

By A-State Athletics
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-out opposite-field single by UT Arlington’s Cade Sumbler drove in Tyler Rice from third in the 11th inning to lift the Mavericks to a 4-3 win over the Arkansas State baseball team Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark. A-State (9-28, 4-14 SBC) battled back from a 3-0...

www.kait8.com

Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
Kait 8

Former A-State RB Lincoln Pare transferring to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sophomore running back Lincoln Pare will join old teammate Layne Hatcher at another Sun Belt school. Pare will be transferring to Texas State, the Memphis native announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Pare entered the portal less than a week prior to the announcement. He played in...
JONESBORO, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree. We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. 4A East Softball Regional (Brookland) Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals. 10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson.
BENTON, AR
Pleasanton Express

Poteet snaps four-game losing skid to Jourdanton in regular season finale

Poteet closed out the regular season at home on Friday night against a familiar rival. The Jourdanton Indians made the short drive up highway 16. Both teams entered the game with their playoff seeds already assured. The only thing on the line between the two on Friday was county bragging...
POTEET, TX
KPLC TV

McNeese run-rules SFA in eight innings, 17-7

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese (26-19) run-ruled Stephen F. Austin (13-28), 17-7, in eight innings on Tuesday night in Lake Charles, at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Blue & Gold hammered out a season-high 23 hits, as eight of the nine Cowboy starters put forth a multi-hit game. Payton Harden led the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSU completes wild comeback over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
AUSTIN, TX
KHBS

Scare at Rogers softball game

ROGERS, Ark. — What witnesses say sounded like gunfire turned a girls' softball game into a scene of terror Sunday night in a game between Springdale and Siloam Springs 9- and 10-year-olds. "I noticed prior to what happened on the field, I heard something way, way north — a...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for April. You nominated 6 different athletes on kait8.com, all of them were girls. Athlete of the Month: Hadden Lieblong (Valley View volleyball, girls basketball) The April Athlete of the...
JONESBORO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Daniel Gafford’s jersey retired by El Dorado High School basketball

El Dorado is abuzz, after a legend got well-deserved recognition. Current Wizards star, Daniel Gafford returned to his hometown on Monday. The Wildcats basketball program retired his No. 10 jersey. El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer declared May 2 as ‘Daniel Gafford Day’ in the city. The former Razorback graduated from El Dorado High School in […]
EL DORADO, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Where Arkansas baseball ranks in national polls after series win over Ole Miss Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE — College baseball's five major polls are updated to include the results from Week 11, and Arkansas moved up in all of them after its series win over Ole Miss. The Razorbacks (34-10, 14-7 SEC) remain atop the SEC West after the victory and is two games ahead of second-place Auburn, which it will face in a three-game series starting Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

