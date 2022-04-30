ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

#5 Arkansas baseball falls to Ole Miss in series opener

By Razorback Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 5 Arkansas (32-10, 12-7 SEC) stumbled in its series opener against Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12 SEC), suffering a 4-2 setback on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Razorback starter Connor Noland battled adversity on the mound all night. The veteran right-handed allowed four runs on 11 base hits and four walks...

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Scott Frost

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
A-State baseball drops game, series at UT Arlington

Carter Holt hurled seven innings for the second straight start, but UT Arlington plated an eighth-inning run to edge the Arkansas State baseball team 5-4 in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark. Holt matched his career high in innings pitched, striking out six batters...
2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree. We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. 4A East Softball Regional (Brookland) Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals. 10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson.
Scare at Rogers softball game

ROGERS, Ark. — What witnesses say sounded like gunfire turned a girls' softball game into a scene of terror Sunday night in a game between Springdale and Siloam Springs 9- and 10-year-olds. "I noticed prior to what happened on the field, I heard something way, way north — a...
KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for April. You nominated 6 different athletes on kait8.com, all of them were girls. Athlete of the Month: Hadden Lieblong (Valley View volleyball, girls basketball) The April Athlete of the...
