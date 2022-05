There couldn’t have been a better ending to senior day at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon. No. 5 Arkansas shutout South Carolina, 8-0 (5), to claim its second-straight SEC regular season title while capturing its third conference sweep of the season. The Hogs clinch at least a share of the 2022 SEC regular season title and will look to earn it outright at Texas A&M on May 6-8.

