Kansas City, MO

Lights on KC returns after two year hiatus due to pandemic

By Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4mKd_0fOo8g9N00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lights on KC is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers say this gives youth in the community a safe place to go on a Friday night.

The program was started by the Hickman Mills Community Alliance along with other as a way to combat violence in the city and keep youth and young adults out of trouble.

“We wanted to give folks, youth, young people in KC to come together. To build community to learn how to make the community a safer, better place to live,” Pastor Steve Williams, with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Pastor said.

“This is an alternative to being on the streets and not having anything to do,” Pastor Michael Brooks, the President of Concerned Clergy Coalition said.

One of the activities was ‘walk with a cop’ and it gave youth a chance to get to know law enforcement on a more personal level. They got to ask questions or share concerns.

Which is something Dominique Hines appreciated and wanted her nephew to be a part of.

“Getting him warmed up to knowing more police officers and if he were to have an issue with a police officer that he could be a relationship with one of them out here,” she said.

“The important thing is for the kids to know that the cops are not against them. As much as has gone on in our country and nation with policing. We still need the police,” Brooks said.

“I felt like this was a very important moment for the community honestly where we are able have a meeting of the minds,” Hines.

Lights on KC organizers said this event will be held once a month at a different location. Next month’s location has not been announced yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

