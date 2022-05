SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a March fire in Nicholas County and asking for the public’s help. According to the office, on March 12, a fire occurred around 3:15 a.m.. at Glade Creek Greenhouses, located at 945 Silo Road in Summersville. A commercial building attached to a greenhouse was damaged in the fire. Investigators also discovered destruction of property to an adjacent greenhouse, although that property did not catch fire, a release said.

