2022 NFL draft: Jets take Jeremy Ruckert with 101st pick

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jets didn’t need another tight end, but they spent a third-round pick on one anyway.

New York used the 101st pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert. He will reunite with WR Garrett Wilson, one of Gang Green’s first-round picks. Ruckert will also compete for targets alongside C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, whom the Jets signed in free agency this offseason.

Should Ruckert not get an abundance of looks, it will hardly be new to him. With receivers like Wilson and Chris Olave surrounding him, the tight end wasn’t able to post prolific receiving numbers for the Buckeyes. Ruckert, who is a Long Island native who grew up a Jets fan, totaled 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in college.

While his Ohio State numbers don’t jump off the page, Ruckert should be able to produce more at the NFL level with a little bit of seasoning. For now, he gives the Jets excellent depth in a suddenly stacked tight end room.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What draft analysts said about Colts WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts found a wide receiver prospect in Alec Pierce during the 2022 NFL draft that checked nearly every box during the process leading up to the big weekend. With Michael Pittman Jr. entrenched in the WR1 role, the Colts have a wide receiver room that doesn’t have much experience. The amount of upside is plentiful, but development will be key for the rest of the room to make an impact in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

