2022 NFL draft: Jets take Jeremy Ruckert with 101st pick

The Jets didn’t need another tight end, but they spent a third-round pick on one anyway.

New York used the 101st pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert. He will reunite with WR Garrett Wilson, one of Gang Green’s first-round picks. Ruckert will also compete for targets alongside C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, whom the Jets signed in free agency this offseason.

Should Ruckert not get an abundance of looks, it will hardly be new to him. With receivers like Wilson and Chris Olave surrounding him, the tight end wasn’t able to post prolific receiving numbers for the Buckeyes. Ruckert, who is a Long Island native who grew up a Jets fan, totaled 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in college.

While his Ohio State numbers don’t jump off the page, Ruckert should be able to produce more at the NFL level with a little bit of seasoning. For now, he gives the Jets excellent depth in a suddenly stacked tight end room.