School fundraises to keep Ukrainian student in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Last week, America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the country was no longer in a "pandemic phase." Even though he later backtracked and said the U.S. was entering a transitionary phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it raises the question of whether or not people should adjust their thinking about COVID-19. In this week's segment, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza, and Vanessa Bernal with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) joined 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi to discuss what Fauci's announcement means for the people of Colorado and the current COVID-19 case numbers in the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO