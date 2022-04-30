School fundraises to keep Ukrainian student in Colorado

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
LAS VEGAS — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds. “I would...
COLORADO, USA — Last week, America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the country was no longer in a "pandemic phase." Even though he later backtracked and said the U.S. was entering a transitionary phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it raises the question of whether or not people should adjust their thinking about COVID-19. In this week's segment, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza, and Vanessa Bernal with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) joined 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi to discuss what Fauci's announcement means for the people of Colorado and the current COVID-19 case numbers in the state.
A dark horse candidate who painted a massive "Trump 2020" sign on his lawn is the official GOP nominee to represent Ohio's 9th district in the House of Representatives. J.R. Majewski, 42, a far-right Donald Trump supporter, secured the victory on Tuesday, beating out all three of his opponents, two of whom were state legislators. The Trump supporter won 36 percent of the vote in the primary election. He will now be running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who has spent roughly forty years in Congress and is currently the longest-sitting member of Congress.
DENVER — Everyone needs a little help sometimes. For Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, we’ve put together this list of mental health and addiction resources for when you or a loved one need a helping hand. Mental health resources. There are four ways to get confidential and immediate...
The Great Kiva at Lowry Pueblo in the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. "Archaeological Treasures of the Colorado Plateau" was the first Colorado site on the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list in 1995.
Comments / 1