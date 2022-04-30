2022 NFL Draft: Best Players Available for Day 3

The Eagles added to their quarterback arsenal after the draft. Philadelphia signed undrafted free agent Carson Strong out of Nevada. He was another one of those players whose draft stock really went down as the draft got closer. He was originally supposed to go in the first couple rounds of the draft but had an injury that really made NFL teams shy away from the Wolfpack standout. Strong has a knee condition that really limits his mobility. However, Strong has a lot of potential and there is no doubt he will try his hardest to be great in the NFL even with a knee condition. This article will look at the newest Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Strong.

