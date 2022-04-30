ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills draft Georgia RB James Cook 63rd overall

By Heather Prusak
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AXO0_0fOo5RT300

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a lot of national mock drafts that had the Bills tied to Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 25th overall pick and while that didn’t happen, because they didn’t end up staying at 25 and didn’t draft Hall, they did however take a running back in the second round by selecting Georgia’s James Cook.

“I’m just enjoying the moment right now, just trying to soak everything in,” Cook said on a zoom call with reporters on Friday night.

The Bills drafted Cook with the 63rd overall pick adding yet another weapon for Josh Allen and this explosive offense. And that’s a big reason Cook was excited when Buffalo drafted him.

“I really wanted to play with Josh Allen, that’s a good fit for me. He’s a great quarterback coming up in the league here, franchise quarterback so I’m just looking to build and get in the building and get ready to work,” Cook said.

Cook is no stranger to the NFL as his older brother is Vikings’ star running back, Dalvin Cook. And it’s fitting Buffalo actually hosts Minnesota this season, something James is already looking forward to.

“I gotta get mic’d up for that one. They gotta have me mic’d up,” Cook laughed.

Last season with Georgia, Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 27 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns, something the Bills are looking for as proved with almost signing J.D. McKissic. And one thing Cook wanted Bills Mafia to know about him, it’s just that, his ability to do multiple things.

“Versatile, you know can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats and take the deep shots and go deep and score a touchdown. That’s what they’re getting in me, a touchdown maker,” Cook said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State Bulldogs headed to the NFL

The Fresno State football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Cornerback DaRon Bland was the 167th overall pick in the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys. Bland is the 109th NFL Draft pick in Fresno State history.  Bland spent just a single season with the Bulldogs, he joined the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Meah to Washington; Wheatfall, Pryor get NFL opportunities; Grizzlies Amador, Kingsburg’s Wilson get honors

Monday’s sports headlines: Former San Joaquin Memorial and Fresno State seven-foot center Braxton Meah has decided on his new school, and it’s a destination with a Central Valley connection. A former Bulldog receiver and an offensive lineman originally from Visalia will be getting opportunities with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs respectively. The Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
YourCentralValley.com

10-year-old boy dies during Long Island Little League game

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A young member of a “well-known” Long Island family died April 29, according to a social media posts from both his family and Long Beach Public Schools. The boy, 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna, died suddenly during a Little League baseball game. A Facebook post shared by Lazar’s father, Gregg, to the […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Mock Draft#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy