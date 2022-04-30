ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SW Houston home, vehicles repeatedly hit by drivers; Family wants city to intervene

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA southwest Houston woman is asking for the city’s help after a vehicle drove onto her property, damaged two vehicles, and knocked over her fence. Linda Ortega has lived at the home located near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Tanglewilde...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 3

Beed Logistics
4d ago

If you’re going to protect your home and property, decorate it. Because, if you put up concrete or wooded posts, you’re liable.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#City Council#Houston Police Department#Southwest Houston#Accident#Sw Houston#Lexus#Kprc
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot multiple times at parking lot in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 3422 Sampson Street around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man, who was in his early 20s, was found...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of holding girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter captive and fatally shooting her

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly holding his girlfriend’s daughter captive and shooting her. According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Canton Trace after a woman called 911 and reported that she and her sister were being held captive at gunpoint by their mother’s boyfriend, Van Brisbon.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy