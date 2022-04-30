ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A medical marijuana tax bill could benefit dispensary owners and consumers

KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri House committee approved a bill that would...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensary#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Marijuana Dispensaries#Missouri House
KOMU

Boone County updates COVID-19 dashboard following state's endemic transition

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is changing how COVID-19 data is presented on its dashboard, following Missouri's transition to an endemic response last month. The state health department launched its updated dashboard in early April. The county's COVID-19 dashboard will no longer...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Higher Education is cutting ties with a federal student loan program after more than 40 years. The department announced Friday that the Missouri Student Loan Program will exit the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program. For the first time four-plus decades, the Missouri Student Loan Program will not be the state’s designated guaranty agency in the FFEL program.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy