A medical marijuana tax bill could benefit dispensary owners and consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Higher Education is cutting ties with a federal student loan program after more than 40 years. The department announced Friday that the Missouri Student Loan Program will exit the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program. For the first time four-plus decades, the Missouri Student Loan Program will not be the state’s designated guaranty agency in the FFEL program.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO