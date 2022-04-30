Siouxlanders plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Arbor Day has been celebrated globally for the past 150 years and Friday the tradition continued.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation partnered with Dakota Valley High’s environmental club for tree planting.

Two swamp white oaks and three black hill spruce were planted by members of the environmental club, Parks and Rec, and the museum.

The founder of Dakota Valley’s environment club said students have been hard at work this year to make the planting possible.

“So we spent the winter at the basketball games selling homemade goods for the tree planting. We ended up raising over $800 to help fund this project today,” Keaten Wright said.

Planting trees around your home can add property value and can also help remove carbon dioxide from the air.

