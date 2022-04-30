Colts Round 3, Pick 96 Recap: Maryland Safety Nick Cross

“With the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Bernhard Raimann, offensive tackle, Central Michigan.”. Those were the words the 24-year old Austrian heard on Friday night as the Indianapolis Colts made his NFL dreams a reality. It was a special night for Raimann, not only getting drafted but getting to see his parents for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. The Colts definitely need offensive line help heading into the upcoming season and see Raimann as a versatile 6’7″ 302-pounder. Could he be a long-term answer at left tackle? It certainly is a possibility and considering his remarkable journey from Austrian who knew nothing about football to transitioning from wide receiver to offensive line, playing for Central Michigan and then being drafted by the Colts in the third round, it’s a hell of a story.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO