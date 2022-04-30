ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Round 3, Pick 96 Recap: Maryland Safety Nick Cross

By Staff
WIBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – For the Colts to trade back into the 3rd round, you know Chris Ballard must have loved the player still sitting there on the board. With the 96th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Colts took Maryland safety Nick Cross in Round Three. Here...

www.wibc.com

WIBC.com

Did The Colts Address All Of Their Needs At The 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and after three days of emotions, trades, drama and moments (somewhere Ed Mariano is still talking) it’s time to take a step back and see how every team did in addressing needs and whether or not it appears they got better n paper. For the Colts. that seems to be absolutely the case. Their three biggest needs heading into the draft were wide receiver, tight end and offensive line help and with the first three picks Chris Ballard and company addressed each of those needs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

2022 Colts Defensive Draft Recap: Depth, Future Outlook The Focus

INDIANAPOLIS – It was never thought the Colts defense would get the bulk of attention in the 2022 Draft. And that was the case with none of the first three picks. But Gus Bradley’s side of the ball did get half of the selections, with four of the final five picks going to the defense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Colts Winners And Losers From 2022 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Inevitably, there are those who benefitted and those who didn’t from the NFL Draft. That’s especially true when you see a team make a couple of trade, and select four players in the first three rounds. Who are the Colts’ winners and losers following the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Komets win game six in OT, force decisive game seven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Boudens found the net in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory in game six of their first round playoff series against Wheeling, knotting the series at three games apiece and forcing a decisive game seven Tuesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets got first period goals […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Former Colts QB’s Firm to Focus on Mental Health

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance unveiled a new platform to support the mental health efforts of police and fire departments. The company, co-founded by former Colts quarterback Jim Sorgi and St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joey Vandever, was founded in 2018 to help first responders recover from and prevent injuries. Now, they are focusing on behavioral health through a program called SHIELD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Will Bernhard Raimann Be The Next Great Colts Left Tackle?

“With the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Bernhard Raimann, offensive tackle, Central Michigan.”. Those were the words the 24-year old Austrian heard on Friday night as the Indianapolis Colts made his NFL dreams a reality. It was a special night for Raimann, not only getting drafted but getting to see his parents for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. The Colts definitely need offensive line help heading into the upcoming season and see Raimann as a versatile 6’7″ 302-pounder. Could he be a long-term answer at left tackle? It certainly is a possibility and considering his remarkable journey from Austrian who knew nothing about football to transitioning from wide receiver to offensive line, playing for Central Michigan and then being drafted by the Colts in the third round, it’s a hell of a story.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs19news

Woods created valuable connections with the Colts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Jelani Woods feels fate brought him to the Indianapolis Colts, who's offense he both admires and got a taste of before the draft. A first team All-ACC season with the Wahoos punched Jelani Woods' ticket to the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas, featuring some of the nation's top college prospects.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

