Indianapolis, IN

Top Day Three NFL Draft Prospects For The Colts?

By Staff
WIBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – One final day remains in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Rounds 1, 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft complete, the Colts now turn their attention to the...

www.wibc.com

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

2022 Colts Defensive Draft Recap: Depth, Future Outlook The Focus

INDIANAPOLIS – It was never thought the Colts defense would get the bulk of attention in the 2022 Draft. And that was the case with none of the first three picks. But Gus Bradley’s side of the ball did get half of the selections, with four of the final five picks going to the defense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Will Bernhard Raimann Be The Next Great Colts Left Tackle?

“With the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Bernhard Raimann, offensive tackle, Central Michigan.”. Those were the words the 24-year old Austrian heard on Friday night as the Indianapolis Colts made his NFL dreams a reality. It was a special night for Raimann, not only getting drafted but getting to see his parents for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. The Colts definitely need offensive line help heading into the upcoming season and see Raimann as a versatile 6’7″ 302-pounder. Could he be a long-term answer at left tackle? It certainly is a possibility and considering his remarkable journey from Austrian who knew nothing about football to transitioning from wide receiver to offensive line, playing for Central Michigan and then being drafted by the Colts in the third round, it’s a hell of a story.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

