The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close, and it’s time to assess and grade every pick the Miami Dolphins made this April. Despite only having four selections due to the Tyreek Hill trade, Chris Grier & the Dolphins front office got some good value in Las Vegas. It was a unique circumstance, a new one, as Miami Dolphins fans aren’t really used to their team making one of the fewest selections in the league. However, let’s evaluate each selection and what it means for the team this season.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO