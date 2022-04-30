ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Instant analysis: Giants’ Round 3 picks were certainly unexpected

By Nick Falato
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants traded back twice in the second round and eventually selected Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson. There were no trades in third round; with plenty of skilled players left on the board in a deep draft, the Giants selected a versatile, strong, offensive lineman in Joshua Ezeudu out of...

www.bigblueview.com

Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Michigan Wide Receiver

The New York Giants reportedly weren’t done on draft day. At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the G-Men reportedly took a flyer on Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as a free agent pickup. Per Texans beat reporter Coty Davis, “Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin signs with New York...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Wan'dale Robinson outlier...???

Maybe its me but I saw a guy that I wonder if he will be able to get past a jam on the line of scrimmage, a guy caught from behind multiple times so although he has some quickness I question his speed and will the quickness that he flashed be much of a problem for NFL caliber players? I don't know. I'm skeptical.
