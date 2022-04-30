ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpet installer finds body in vacant apartment on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder at an apartment complex in Jacksonville's Westside. Authorities said a carpet installer discovered the body of a man inside a vacant apartment. JSO believes the victim was between the ages of 20 to 30. Police were called...

