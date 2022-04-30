ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, GA

Woman arrested accused of attacking school bus driver in front of children

By Eric Perry
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A Putnam County woman was arrested after officials said she assaulted her child’s bus driver. Eatonton police said the woman attacked the driver in front of students. "I hope it was worth it," one parent said. Parents in Putnam County want to know why...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 33

DoneOne
3d ago

It won’t be long before this same parent will be getting this same child out of jail for exhibiting the same behavior as the parent. Great example, mom.

Reply(2)
24
Diane McGinnis
4d ago

there should be 2 adults per bus. alot of kids have no respect for anyone

Reply(6)
22
stoptheBS
3d ago

That's absolutely disgusting! Assault charges and whatever else she can get thrown at her..

Reply
7
