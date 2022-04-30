Queensbury rolls past Burnt Hills in Class B rematch

Burnt Hills, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Friday afternoon featured a rematch of the Class B girls lacrosse sectional championship when Queensbury visited Burnt Hills.

Queensbury’s Spartans got the better of Burnt Hills’ Spartans in this one, with Queensbury sprinting out to a 10-1 first half lead. MK Lescault helped Burnt Hills stay alive with a few goals to trim the lead to six, but they couldn’t get much closer than that.

Brigid Duffy swung the momentum back to Queensbury with a nice goal off a spin move as they handled Burnt Hills in the Class B rematch with a 16-8 win.

