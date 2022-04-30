First images of damage from tornado in Andover, Kansas

Photos by Eagle photographer Travis Heying offer the first look at the damage from a tornado that ripped through an Andover housing development and caused considerable damage to the nearby YMCA.

“We are uncertain about the extent of the damage, emergency crews are responding,” Andover police wrote on Facebook around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters search a home on south Hedgewood Street in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

The tornado tore through the area just after 8 p.m. It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.

First responders have blocked off the area while they work to assist people affected.

Heying reported more than a dozen homes being destroyed in a housing development just southwest of Highway 400 and Andover Road.

The Andover YMCA was heavily damaged on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A family searches for belongings on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A family grabs a few items before evacuating on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A heavily damaged home on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Neighbors watch as firefighters search a home on south Hedgewood Street in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle