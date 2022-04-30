ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

First images of damage from tornado in Andover, Kansas

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aV7Uf_0fOo0BhI00

Photos by Eagle photographer Travis Heying offer the first look at the damage from a tornado that ripped through an Andover housing development and caused considerable damage to the nearby YMCA.

“We are uncertain about the extent of the damage, emergency crews are responding,” Andover police wrote on Facebook around 9:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk3hW_0fOo0BhI00
Firefighters search a home on south Hedgewood Street in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

The tornado tore through the area just after 8 p.m. It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.

First responders have blocked off the area while they work to assist people affected.

Heying reported more than a dozen homes being destroyed in a housing development just southwest of Highway 400 and Andover Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQxEe_0fOo0BhI00
The Andover YMCA was heavily damaged on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05v23A_0fOo0BhI00
Firefighters search a home on south Hedgewood Street in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uoxM_0fOo0BhI00
A family searches for belongings on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhciY_0fOo0BhI00
A family grabs a few items before evacuating on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NnPc_0fOo0BhI00
A heavily damaged home on east Minneha Ave. in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0Xzb_0fOo0BhI00
Neighbors watch as firefighters search a home on south Hedgewood Street in Andover on Friday night after a tornado ripped through the area. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Andover, KS
Government
City
Andover, KS
City
Home, KS
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Police#The Andover Ymca#The Wichita Eagle A
KSNT News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
KSNT News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, KS (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
ANDOVER, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
239
Followers
133
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy