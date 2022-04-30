ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Shen slugs their way past Columbia in Suburban win

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Clifton Park, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia visited Shenendehowa Friday afternoon for a Suburban Council softball matchup that saw Shen get an early jump on them and not look back.

The Lady Plainsmen were up 2-0 in the bottom of the first when Heather Junjulas looped a ball over the infield to score two more runs. Shen led 4-0 after one.

To the top of the second, Columbia turned up the heat on Shen with a bases loaded jam. A passed ball allowed the Blue Devils to get on the board, but they were denied any more.

Breanna Hayes settled in on the mound nicely from there. She struck a batter out looking to get out of the inning as Shen beat Columbia 9-5.

