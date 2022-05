Wrestling Inc reports that during Monopoly Events’ For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, MJF said that he will go to the WWE in 2024 if Vince McMahon is willing to pay him enough money to jump ship. MJF has not been quiet about the fact that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024 and that he’s entertaining the idea of leaving. As the majority of his interviews are in-character, however, it remains to be seen how serious he is. Here are highlights:

