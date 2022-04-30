ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – a simple 30 cent kitchen item will stop dirt flowing from your potted plants when watered

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A SIMPLE inexpensive kitchen item will stop dirt from flowing while watering your potted plants.

This trick and others will improve your gardening experience.

A cup of coffee and plants Credit: Getty Images
A potted plant Credit: Getty Images

If dirt flowing out of the bottom of the pot is a problem when you water your plants, a coffee filter can help ease that problem.

Placing a coffee filter at the bottom of the pot will stop the dirt from coming out, according to a gardening hacks article.

The filter also will stop the plant from being waterlogged.

Other common kitchen items can help you efficiently take care of your garden as well.

Old milk jugs can also be turned into makeshift water cans according to the article.

Instead of spending money on water cans, that doesn't hold a lot of water sometimes, putting holes in the top of an old milk jug can get the job done without having to refill it constantly.

Similarly, an old to-go coffee cup can serve the same purpose if you need to water your plants quickly.

Saving old cardboard tissue tubes are a great way to plant seeds.

By filling the tubs with potting soil and planting the seeds, the old tissue tub can be a great placeholder until the seedlings are ready to move to the garden.

Old sponges can also be used as a way to keep the soil at the bottom of the pot moist for longer.

Without the extra hydration, a growing root could rot, according to the article.

Cutting up old sponges and placing them at the bottom of a pot can help solve this problem.

"The sponge acts as a water reserve and keeps soil moist longer," according to the article.

Epson salt can be the missing ingredient you need while fertilizing.

"Like store-bought fertilizers, Epsom salt contains magnesium, which aids in seed germination, chlorophyll production and absorption of vital nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus," according to the article.

Two tablespoons of Epsom salt to one gallon of water is a good recipe to follow for growing plants.

Also, the Epsom salt can be diluted with water and turned into a foliar spray which is great for plant growth.

