Atlanta, GA

Celebrate Atlanta's Asian communities along the BeltLine

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — As the U.S. ushers in May, and the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, people walking the BeltLine can get a crash course in the community's history. Starting Saturday, people walking by Atlanta Bicycle Barn near Sampson Street Northeast will notice a new installation...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Ms. Juicy of 'Little Women: Atlanta' in ICU

MARIETTA, Ga. — A star on Lifetime's 'Little Women: Atlanta' is in the hospital Friday. According to a statement from her team that was posted to her Instagram account, Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson is in stable condition. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has a plethora of amazing foodie spots. There's a reason this restaurant has become one of Atlanta's most famous burger stories. You'll know everything is great in the world when you hammer the double patty with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, accompanied with those exquisite crinkle cut fries.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms

April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms. The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."
GEORGIA STATE
