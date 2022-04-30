ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City scoops Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

(WFRV) – As day two of the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick.

Chenal, from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, declared as a junior for the draft after leading the Wisconsin defense. He had 96 total tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles while helping the Badgers to a 9-4 record.

The All-AP Second Team player is being compared to Rey Maualuga. His booming punch drives blockers off their base and even gave first-round draft pick Tyler Linderbaum a tough time when the Badgers played Iowa.

Scouts say Chenal does lack desired instincts and discipline to navigate through traffic but hones plenty of room for growth with technique.

