2 Men Arrested Thursday On Felony Charges

A 35-year-old Pickton man was located and arrested 2 days after his release from jail, thanks to a GPS tracking device, sheriff’s officers alleged in arrest reports. Local authorities’ first encountered Mauro Lopez-Perez Tuesday evening, April 19, while Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Arturo Ugalde and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigators were conducting an investigation at a County Road 4208 residence. A man pulled into the driveway in a Dodge pickup, stepped out of the truck and identified himself as Mauro Lopez. Aware the 35-year-old Pickton man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, which HCSO Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford reportedly had in hand at the time, Ugalde placed the man into custody at 7:30 p.m. April 19, 2022, and transported him to jail without incident.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO