Sulphur Springs, TX

2 Men Arrested Thursday On Felony Charges

 4 days ago
Two men were arrested Thursday on outstanding felony charges, according to arrest reports. A 30-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday on a felony Rockwall County theft warrant. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Dustin Green responded Thursday to a criminal trespass complaint. Upon arrival at the Gilmer Street store, employees...

