The Five Boro Tour has returned with thousands taking to New York City streets for a 40-mile trip through all the boroughs. This is the first year since the start of the pandemic that the tour is back to its full capacity of 32,000 riders. In 2020, the race was cancelled and in 2021, it was held with limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO