Avon, OH

Avon boys, powered by field events, reign at Reynolds Relays

By Joe Magill
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be surprised if the boys track and field team from Avon decides to turn the tables and starts calling the sport field and track. After the way the Eagles performed April 29 in the Avon Reynolds Relays, that would only make sense. The usual high school track...

