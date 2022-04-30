ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Mobile natives taken in NFL Draft… so far….

By Peter Albrecht
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala ( WKRG ) — Four Mobile area players were selected Friday night during rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Roger McCreary was taken with the third pick of the second round, 35th overall, by the Tennessee Titans. The former Williamson and Auburn star was the fifth cornerback selected.

Velus Jones was taken with the seventh pick of the third round, 71st overall, by the Chicago Bears. The Saraland product played two years at Tennessee after two years at USC. The wide receiver could be used primarily as a kick returner.

Ten picks later, Jones’ Saraland teammate Cordale Flott was taken by the New York Giants. Flott started 21 games at corner for LSU during his collegiate career.

McGill-Toolen and South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, whom many predicted to go in the second round, was taken with the third, 88th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys. He was the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Tomorrow rounds four through seven will take place. Jaylen Armour-Davis, a cornerback from St. Paul’s and Alabama, and Neil Farrell Jr., a defensive tackle from Murphy and LSU, are expected to be selected.

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
NESN

New England-Based Quarterback Finds NFL Home As Undrafted Free Agent

E.J. Perry, an Andover, Mass. native, now officially can call himself an NFL player. Perry, a quarterback who began his collegiate career at Boston College before finishing it at Brown, was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft last week. After rumors first surfaced that the 6-foot-2 signal-caller planned to sign with the Philadephia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning reported Perry now intends to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Commanders' 2022 NFL Draft class all share one key commonality

One year ago, the Washington Commanders used its first-round selection on Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, a gifted athlete with exceptional speed and strength but a player who had just one year of starting experience in college. In his first NFL season, Davis flashed at times but his rookie campaign was overall underwhelming.
NFL
2 arrested for driving stolen car, meth found inside

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police arrested two people after they were found with meth while driving a stolen car.  Randall Byrd and Brandy Teer were arrested Saturday, April 30 after a flock camera spotted a stolen car from South Carolina. Flock cameras are typically used to read license plates, and in this case, the […]
NICEVILLE, FL
