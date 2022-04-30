Four Mobile natives taken in NFL Draft… so far….

MOBILE, Ala ( WKRG ) — Four Mobile area players were selected Friday night during rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Roger McCreary was taken with the third pick of the second round, 35th overall, by the Tennessee Titans. The former Williamson and Auburn star was the fifth cornerback selected.

Velus Jones was taken with the seventh pick of the third round, 71st overall, by the Chicago Bears. The Saraland product played two years at Tennessee after two years at USC. The wide receiver could be used primarily as a kick returner.

Ten picks later, Jones’ Saraland teammate Cordale Flott was taken by the New York Giants. Flott started 21 games at corner for LSU during his collegiate career.

McGill-Toolen and South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, whom many predicted to go in the second round, was taken with the third, 88th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys. He was the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Tomorrow rounds four through seven will take place. Jaylen Armour-Davis, a cornerback from St. Paul’s and Alabama, and Neil Farrell Jr., a defensive tackle from Murphy and LSU, are expected to be selected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.