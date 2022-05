MIDLAND, Texas — The Lone Star State produces more oil and gas than anywhere else in the Country. "Texas is the energy capital of the world, our state alone is responsible for 43% of the oil production in America, 26% of natural gas, if Texas were it's own country we'd be the third largest natural gas producing country in the world," said Todd Staples, President of The of Texas Oil and Gas Association.

