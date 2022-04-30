ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man burglarizes different apartments at same building on different days, LAPD says

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj07R_0fOnxqS000

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who burglarized at least two different apartments at the same building, on different days, in Hollywood.

The man broke into an apartment on April 3. He stole items and credit cards while the victims were asleep, police said, and used those credit cards at several stores across L.A.

On April 27, the same suspect returned to the apartment building and tried breaking into another unit.

The victim from the first burglary recognized him and confronted the suspect, causing the suspect to flee, police said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the suspect had burglarized another apartment in the same complex on April 25.

A doorbell camera at one of the homes captured the suspect leaving the area. He's described as being between 18 to 30 years old, and police believe the suspect frequents the area of 54th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, and Slauson and Western Avenue in the city of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (213) 972-2929, or dial (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

