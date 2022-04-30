Kerby Joseph taken by Detroit Lions 97th overall in NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois safety Kerby Joseph was selected 97th overall in the NFL Draft Friday night by the Detroit Lions.
The four-year Illini broke out in 2021, grabbing five interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his first season as a starter and earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. The Florida native came to Champaign as a defensive back before converting to wide receiver in 2020. He made the switch back to defense in his only season under Bret Bielema.
Joseph's pick makes it two drafts in a row that has featured an Illini, after Kendrick Green and Nate Hobbs were selected in the 2021 Draft.
