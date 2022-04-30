ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Loved Ones Hold Memorial For 2-Year-Old Murder Victim

By Anjelicia Bruton
 4 days ago
Folks from near and far gathered in Downtown Enid to celebrate the life of Caliyah Guyton, a two-year-old that was killed earlier this week.

A display sits on the front lawn of the Garfield County Courthouse bringing awareness to child abuse. Each face represents a victim of abuse, Caliyah Guyton is now one of them. Her mother Chelsey Guyton said she's heartbroken.

“Caliyah was very unique. She knew her ABCs, she knew how to count. She knew her colors, her animals. I'm going to miss everything about her. I'm going to miss her telling me she loves me more,” Guyton said.

Two-year-old Guyton was raped and killed at an Enid Hotel.

Michael Geiger was charged for Guyton's death. He's facing first degree murder, rape, kidnapping and burglary charges.

Near the hotel's front doors now sits a memorial with stuffed animals and balloons to honor her short life. Guyton was not from the town, but folks in the community are wrapping their arms around one another after hearing the tragic news.

“We're praying for everybody concerned even the family of the accused because there's a rampant sickness that needs to be addressed,” Valerie Glover said.

Candles were lit and bikers revved their engines to honor Guyton's short life. Many who attended wore pink Guyton’s favorite color.

Loved ones said one thing she'll always remember is her daughter's joyful spirit.

“A bright, bright light she really was everywhere she went she just lit up a room,” Jeannie Spanke, Guyton’s grandmother said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Comments / 2

Dee Helton Franklin
4d ago

That child should have NEVER been there in the first place. Parents should be held responsible too

Reply
4
