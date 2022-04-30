Tornado in Andover causes power outages for thousands

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A tornado has ripped through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties on Friday evening, leaving hundreds of people without power.

At 1:55 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 11,532 customers without power. 2,733 of those are in the area of Andover where the tornado hit.

As of 1:30 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 14,421 customers are without power, with 295 active outages.

As of 1:20 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 20,222 customers without power, with 303 active outages.

At 12:10 p.m., Evergy’s website reports that 23,098 customers are without power, with 336 total outages.

At 11:15 p.m., Evergy’s website shows that 22,354 customers are without power, with 306 total outages.

As of 10 p.m., Evergy shows over 21,000 people are without power. The main focus of the power outages is in the path of the tornado.

There are 263 active outages, and more are expected as emergency services continue to work in the area.

Police Chief Lem Moore said in a tweet that anyone who does not need to be in the area should stay away as crews work to help families reunite with loved ones and assess the damage.

Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a disaster declaration for tornadoes and severe weather.

