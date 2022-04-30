ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Tornado in Andover causes power outages for thousands

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0kmh_0fOnvnY700

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A tornado has ripped through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties on Friday evening, leaving hundreds of people without power.

At 1:55 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 11,532 customers without power. 2,733 of those are in the area of Andover where the tornado hit.

As of 1:30 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 14,421 customers are without power, with 295 active outages.

As of 1:20 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 20,222 customers without power, with 303 active outages.

At 12:10 p.m., Evergy’s website reports that 23,098 customers are without power, with 336 total outages.

At 11:15 p.m., Evergy’s website shows that 22,354 customers are without power, with 306 total outages.

As of 10 p.m., Evergy shows over 21,000 people are without power. The main focus of the power outages is in the path of the tornado.

There are 263 active outages, and more are expected as emergency services continue to work in the area.

Police Chief Lem Moore said in a tweet that anyone who does not need to be in the area should stay away as crews work to help families reunite with loved ones and assess the damage.

Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a disaster declaration for tornadoes and severe weather.

KSN will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
Sedgwick, KS
Sports
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Business
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Police#The Tornado#Ksnw#Butler Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy