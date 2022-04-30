NFL Draft: Bears go for defensive backs, receiver

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears addressed their defensive backfield with their first picks in the NFL Draft Friday night. Then they got some help for Justin Fields.

With their two second-round picks the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brister. Gordon was named first team PAC-12 last season. Gordon is a physical player who also has performed well on special teams. Brister made 21 starts in three seasons at Penn State. He had 153 tackles and five interceptions.

In the third round the Bears took wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. of Tennessee. Jones began his college career at USC before transferring. At Tennessee last season had had 62 receptions. Five of them went for touchdowns. Jones is also an excellent punt returner.

