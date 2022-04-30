Four Canadian cadets die after their car drives into water at military college

Police examine the shoreline at Canada’s Royal Military College in Ontario following the death of four cadets.

Four Canadian military cadets have died after their car drove into the water at their campus in Ontario.

The incident happened early on Friday on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Canada’s Department of National Defence said.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is investigating the incident.

The college’s commodore, Josée Kurtz, identified the officer cadets as Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

“Four fourth-year cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada travelling in a single vehicle lost their lives when their car entered the waters on campus at Point Frederick on Friday,” Kurtz said on Friday night. Further details were not available.

She said the four students were completing their Bachelor of Arts degrees. Hogarth and Salek were studying military and strategic studies and were going to become armour officers in the army.

Investigators were on Friday examining the road and shoreline in boats and on foot. Late on Friday afternoon, the vehicle that carried the cadets was pulled from the water by authorities, CBC news reported.

“My heart breaks for the families and friends of the four officer cadets who lost their lives early this morning in Kingston,” the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, tweeted. “The tragic passing of these young Canadians is a devastating loss. To all who knew them: we’re here for you.”