IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — First responders have recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who was reported missing on Lake Norman mid-afternoon on Saturday. Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they were called to the Iredell County side of the lake just before 3 p.m. The search was suspended later in the evening, but a command post was set up around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a nearby swimming area.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO