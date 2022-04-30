ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis bill would ban tent cities on public right of way

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvjoB_0fOntj5d00

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Mayor’s office announced a delay in shutting down a riverfront encampment on Friday.

A city spokesperson said through an email, “The City of St. Louis will pause closing the riverfront encampment until non-congregate options are secured.”

Randi Naughton to retire from FOX 2 this summer

Advocates for the unhoused say the city should do more to help and work toward long-term solutions.  They say band-aid solutions fail to address underlying issues that lead to some turning to a tent for shelter as a last resort.

One encampment along Interstate 44 is being shut down due to safety concerns.  A tent community along the River Des Peres has also raised some concerns.

“It’s tough,” said 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg. “The humanity of the situation is certainly not lost on me.”

Oldenburg introduced a bill on Friday that would prohibit tent communities on a public right of way.  He said the motivation behind his bill is safety.

Threat of damaging winds during storm Monday evening

“The idea is you can’t have a tent or an obstruction in a right of way where the city needs to get a piece of equipment in, where water may rise, or where other hazardous conditions can happen,” said Oldenburg.

Board Bill Number 14 is scheduled for a hearing next week.

One man living in a tent along the River Des Peres believes more needs to be done to help those without a home.  He said his family ran out of money and options.

“We tried to stay in a shelter, and it was bad on our little girl,” he said.  “It’s hard to find a place you know.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 18

Robert Slinkard
4d ago

Then STL needs to step up their game and take those empty abandoned building and convert them into small apartments to help those in need including a councilor, employment assistance, possibly a small clinic

Reply(3)
7
Vicki Irene Abel
3d ago

Stop judging the homeless. They need somewhere to put there tents. If St. Louis can except illegals from Mexico and refugees from Ukraine then this shouldn't be a problem..

Reply(2)
2
Bugsy
4d ago

You can flip burgers today for $16 an hour get a job and find an apartment. Quit enabling these people to live on the streets

Reply(4)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Des Peres, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhoused
FOX 2

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
FOX 2

Man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy