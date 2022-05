PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown called his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles "bittersweet" at his introductory news conference Monday. "I built relationships over the last three years with a lot of good friends, and just to see it go, just leaving the building, it's tough," he said. "But I'm also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO