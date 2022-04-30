Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kingman; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sedgwick and eastern Kingman Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Harper, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingman, Cheney, Norwich, Murdock, Waterloo, Willowdale, Spivey, Cleveland, Rago, Cheney Lake, Mt Vernon and Cheney State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
