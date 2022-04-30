Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Kiamichi River near Antlers affecting Pushmataha County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 354.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall through tomorrow morning before rising again tomorrow afternoon. The river is then expected to rise to a crest of 356.5 feet late Friday night. Interests along the river should continue to closely monitor later forecasts. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO