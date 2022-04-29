ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A.J. Brown offers heartbroken Titans fan a new jersey if he becomes an Eagles fan

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9Zln_0fOntGgg00

Titans fans are not taking the A.J. Brown trade well and 24-hours after the talented wide receiver was shipped to the Eagles for a first-round pick, emotions are still bubbling over.

Brown has been a presence on Twitter since the trade went down, thanking Tennessee fans, while also taking time to troll some fans as well.

During Friday’s day two of the NFL draft, Brown did his best to help a Titans fan wash away his sorrows with a now-deleted offer for a free jersey.

All the fan had to do was switch his allegiance to his NFL team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPri6_0fOntGgg00

The Eagles reportedly covet Brown and followed the trade by immediately giving the physical wideout a four-year, $100 million extension and $57 million guaranteed.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Three great undrafted free agents Miami Dolphins have signed

The Miami Dolphins were busy signing undrafted free agents as soon as the NFL Draft finished. They managed to sign players expected to be drafted. The Fins have very little draft capital after they traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But it was expected that they would be active in the undrafted free agent market.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
ESPN

A.J. Brown says friend Jalen Hurts lobbied for Philadelphia Eagles to make trade happen, has 'no bad blood' with Tennessee Titans

PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown called his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles "bittersweet" at his introductory news conference Monday. "I built relationships over the last three years with a lot of good friends, and just to see it go, just leaving the building, it's tough," he said. "But I'm also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Continue To Shock Fans With Trade Value

The Philadelphia Eagles front office has had an impressive 2022 offseason. They may not have been the loudest when free agency started, but they brought in outside linebacker Haason Reddick who can help improve their pass rush. Meanwhile, they also re-signed defensive end Derek Barnett to a three-year, $15.2 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Eagles#Nfl Draft#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-James Harden teammate helping Heat prepare for 76ers

The Miami Heat have had to adjust their scouting efforts a bit in light of Joel Embiid’s injury. Miami’s second-round opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, will be without Embiid for at least the start of the series. That means the Heat have to adapt on the fly to a team that will be led more by James Harden. One complicating factor is that Harden did not play much without Embiid since being acquired by the 76ers, making game tape scarce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles make a leap in post-NFL Draft power rankings

As expected, the Eagles dominated the conversation on NFL Draft weekend. It's just what they do. Howie Roseman entered armed with multiple first round picks in this year's draft and the next one, and he emerged with a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown, a potential gamebreaker in Jordan Davis, his center of the future in Cam Jurgens, and first-round talent in the third round in LB Nakobe Dean.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles soar to top of NFC East class

Grading a draft immediately after it concludes is akin to giving your compliments to the chef before the meal has been served. Sure, the food might sound good (or bad) based on the ingredients, but the true evaluation won't come until after the product has been tested. It will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Johnson squashes beef with Travis Kelce following trade to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new face in the cornerback room after adding Houston Texans CB Lonnie Johnson via trade. Johnson joins the Chiefs after spending the first three years of his career in Houston. His first order of business after being traded to Kansas City was to make sure that he was straight with a player whom he had a past run-in with on the gridiron. Right away after being traded, Johnson sent off a tweet directed toward Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy