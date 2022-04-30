Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma North Canadian River near Harrah affecting Lincoln, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties. For the North Canadian River...including Woodward, Woodward, Seiling, Watonga, El Reno, Yukon, Oklahoma City at NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City at Britton Road, Harrah, Shawnee, Wetumka...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Harrah. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas along the river may occur in eastern Oklahoma County... the southwest corner of Lincoln County... and northwestern Pottawatomie County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
