Patriots close second day of NFL Draft with a trade

Bill Belichick’s Patriots have been active in the trade market in the 2022 NFL Draft, including trading away their second of two third-round picks to close out Friday’s second day of action.

Sitting at No. 94 on the board late in the third round, New England shipped that pick to the Panthers in exchange for pick No. 137 in this year’s draft and a third-round pick from Carolina in the 2023 draft.

The Panthers used the No. 94 pick on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

New England’s trade with Carolina was its third of the first two days of the draft, having already traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in the first round with the Chiefs and also having moved up from No. 54 to No. 50 in the second round with Kansas City as well.

After the first three rounds of the draft – taking Chattanooga G Cole Strange in the first round, Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round and Houston CB/returner Marcus Jones in the third round – the Patriots are left with seven picks in Saturday’s final day of draft action.

On Saturday New England will have four picks in the fourth round (Nos. 121, 127 and 137), three picks in the sixth round (Nos. 183, 200, 210) and one in the seventh round (No. 245).