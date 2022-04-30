ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots close second day of NFL Draft with a trade

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kr516_0fOnt53w00

Bill Belichick’s Patriots have been active in the trade market in the 2022 NFL Draft, including trading away their second of two third-round picks to close out Friday’s second day of action.

Sitting at No. 94 on the board late in the third round, New England shipped that pick to the Panthers in exchange for pick No. 137 in this year’s draft and a third-round pick from Carolina in the 2023 draft.

The Panthers used the No. 94 pick on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

New England’s trade with Carolina was its third of the first two days of the draft, having already traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in the first round with the Chiefs and also having moved up from No. 54 to No. 50 in the second round with Kansas City as well.

After the first three rounds of the draft – taking Chattanooga G Cole Strange in the first round, Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round and Houston CB/returner Marcus Jones in the third round – the Patriots are left with seven picks in Saturday’s final day of draft action.

On Saturday New England will have four picks in the fourth round (Nos. 121, 127 and 137), three picks in the sixth round (Nos. 183, 200, 210) and one in the seventh round (No. 245).

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Patriots Make Decision On N’Keal Harry: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots made a final decision on N’Keal Harry’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season. They officially declined the Arizona State product’s option. Harry, a former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, has not lived up to the hype in New...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Got Married At NFL Stadium

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver married her musician husband, Alexander DeLeon, in an official ceremony earlier this year. However, the supermodel and her husband decided to tie the knot again at the home of their favorite football team. Skriver and DeLeon, who are both big-time Las Vegas Raiders fans,...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Admit They’re Working Through Player Issue

There’s an expectation in the Big Apple that the New York Giants will release veteran cornerback James Bradberry. However, GM Joe Schoen has yet to make such a decision. Were the Giants to cut Bradberry, it’d save them $10 million in cap space. The NFC East franchise could then use that money for recent draftees.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#2022 Nfl Draft#Panthers#Chiefs#American Football#Nfl Draft#Baylor Wr#Nos
saturdaytradition.com

NFL team fires director of college scouting days after NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, one team is making a noteworthy change. The New York Giants have reportedly dismissed their director of college scouting, Chris Pettit. Pettit has been the Giants’ director of college scouting since 2018 after 13 years with the team as an area scout. While the timing of Pettit’s dismissal will have people looking at the Giants’ 2022 draft, it’s likely just a change of personnel under a new general manager.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Curran: The Patriots' draft decisions are taking a pummeling

The Patriots are getting absolutely killed for their 2022 draft. They reached on players they could have had later like first-round pick Cole Strange. They passed up good players at positions of need like corners Trent McDuffie and Kaiir Elam or linebackers Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd. When they addressed...
NFL
Popculture

Amazon and NFL Announce First 'Thursday Night Football' Game, Add Football Legend as Analyst

Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this fall, and the first game for the series has been announced. Amazon and the NFL recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will join the Thursday Night Football team as an analyst. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end will provide his commentary during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New England Patriots release former Nebraska RB

Devine Ozigbo will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The New England Patriots reportedly released the former Nebraska running back. Ozigbo has been in the league since 2019 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Later that year, Ozigbo landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019, he played in 10 games for the Jaguars, recording 9 carries for 27 yards along in Week 17. Ozigbo remained with Jacksonville in 2020, when he appeared in 8 games, only recording a 1-yard carry. Ozigbo was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 season. The Jags waived Ozigbo in 2021, who went back to Saints. Ozigbo made 1 appearance in his second stint with the Saints. After being waived by the Saints again, Ozigbo went back to Jacksonville, spending a few weeks with the Jaguars before being waived again.
NFL
WLTX.com

Clemson golfer to make PGA Tour debut this week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman will make his debut in a PGA Tour event at this weekend’s Wells Fargo Invitational at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md. Bridgeman received a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament over the weekend and will be one of six Clemson golfers past or present who will be in the field.
CLEMSON, SC
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy