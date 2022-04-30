ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs select linebacker Leo Chenal in round three

LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs used their fifth team selection in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal.

Chenel is the fourth defensive player to be picked by the Chiefs in this year’s draft, selecting the former-Badger with the 103rd overall pick .

Chenal, a 6-foot-3, 250 pound linebacker, finished with 115 tackles last season, including 18.5 tackles for a loss. His play earned him Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year honors.

Chanel joins the Chiefs as their only pick of the third round. Kansas City selected Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis in round one. They also selected wide receiver Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook in the second round.

