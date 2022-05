(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will host a special event Wednesday at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club to honor late Broncos wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas. The two were teammates from 2014 to 2018 and according to the Denver Broncos after Thomas’s death in Dec. 2021, the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation began receiving donations in memory of Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) The Broncos said a portion of the funds will be used to provide a new set of jerseys for the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club youth football team, as well as provide a football...

