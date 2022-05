CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m. this evening for the following counties and areas:. At 7:24 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. 60 mph wind gusts are possible, as is quarter size hail. Affected areas could see minor damage to vehicles, trees, and power lines.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO