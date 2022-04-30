ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Softball Takes Game One At Kansas

By OU Athletics
 4 days ago
No. 1 Oklahoma took game one of its Big 12 series at Kansas on Friday by a final score of 7-0.

The Sooners (43-1, 12-1) were powered by nine hits, including a home run from sophomore Tiare Jennings, and a two-hit shutout from freshman Jordy Bahl.

Jennings got things started for OU at the plate in the first, launching her 19th home run of the season on a two-run shot to right field.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Oklahoma put one run across in each of the fourth and fifth innings, courtesy of an RBI single from senior captain Lynnsie Elam and a RBI groundout from Jennings.

OU put three more runs on the board in the seventh on four hits. After back-to-back singles from Jocelyn Alo and Jennings, an RBI single from Grace Lyons plated one followed by a run-scoring single from Jana Johns. Super senior Taylon Snow plated OU's third run of the frame on a sac-fly RBI to score Johns.

Bahl finished her gem in the circle with a strikeout to end the game in the seventh. The frosh retired the first 11 Jayhawks (15-29, 2-11 Big 12) she faced and didn't allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth. She collected her 20th win of the season (20-1), striking out six Jayhawks and allowing just two hits and one walk. It was her seventh individual shutout of the season and OU's nation-leading 26th on the year.

Alo, Jennings and Lyons all turned in multi-hit performances, with Alo and Jennings going 2-for-4 and Lyons finishing 2-for-3. Jennings brought in three runs in the game while four other Sooners brought in one run each (Elam, Lyons, Johns, Snow). Six Sooners registered a hit in the game.

The teams meet for the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT before a noon finale on Sunday. The games can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the radio in Oklahoma via 107.7 The Franchise and nationwide on The Varsity app.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and like Oklahoma Softball on Facebook.

Tri-City Herald

Lincoln Riley addresses rumor he left Oklahoma to avoid the SEC

View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cowboy Baseball Sweeps Texas With Comeback Win

Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Edmond, Oklahoma

"What we can achieve in life is only limited to our imagination, and when we do good deeds, the whole world unites to help us." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Chad Richison, the billionaire who pledged to give most of his wealth away. His focus on creating more value for his customers led him to be one of the richest people in the country.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Tulsa Oilers Move On To Round 2 Of ECHL

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers just aren't ready for the season to end. On Monday in game six at Utah, the Oilers rallied to a 4-2 victory over the Grizzlies. Wednesday, May 4 they move on to the ECHL second round. John Holcomb had more.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Golden Eagle Baseball Player Perseveres After Surgery

TULSA, Oklahoma - ORU wrapped up a trip to Colorado by beating Air Force on Monday afternoon. It was win number 2,000 in program history. As for pitcher Trey Wolf, he waited over 1,000 days to get back on the mound to do what he loves. Dan Hawk has the story on the Golden Eagle who refused to give up getting back into the rotation.
TULSA, OK
