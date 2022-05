WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons has partnered with the United Way to collect relief for victims of the EF3 tornado which ripped through Andover on Friday night, April 29. In response to the EF3 tornado which ripped through Andover over the weekend, Dillons says it has partnered with the United Way of the Plains to provide an easy way for customers to donate at every location in Kansas.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO