CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather maker.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers develop early afternoon Thursday, with rain chances lingering through Friday. A stray rumble of thunder is possible Friday. Otherwise, a cool, showery pattern closes the workweek. Dry this weekend with a big warmup next week.Normal high is 66 degrees.TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 41.THURSDAY: PM showers. High 59.FRIDAY: Showers. Isolated thunder. High 56.

